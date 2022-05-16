49ers release rookie jersey numbers

On Monday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced the jersey numbers for their 2022 draft picks. The Niners' top pick Drake Jackson out of USC will wear 95, previously worn by Kentavius Street.

Running back Ty Davis-Price will wear 32. That is a “bruiser back” type of number, which should fit Davis-Price well.

Danny Gray drew the short straw as he’ll wear 86. Maybe it’s just me, but 86 is a bottom-10 number. Then again, there aren’t many numbers to select from, which brings us to Spencer Burford.

The 49ers' fourth selection will wear Joe Staley’s old number 74. Some have suggested that 74 should be retired. There are only so many numbers to go around, so that’s unlikely to happen. It’s also worth noting that with a 90-man roster, numbers that won’t make it to the season have to be handed out. You’ll notice that during training camp.

Samuel Womack will wear 26. My guess is he’ll have better success than the cornerback who wore that number in 2021.

Nick Zakelj will wear 63, while Kalia Davis will wear D.J. Jones’ old number 93. Davis is expected to start the season on the PUP list.

Tariq Castro-Fields will wear Marcell Harris’s old number 36. Finally, Brock Purdy will sport No. 14.