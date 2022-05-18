Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Troy Fumagalli!

“As the Niners broke off into their respective position groups, only undrafted tackle Kevin Atkins joined Jackson with the defensive line. Which meant Jackson and Atkins were about to get the benefit of one-on-one tutoring from defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and assistant Darryl Tapp. It also meant the amount of rest between reps would be at Kocurek’s discretion.”

“Our quarterback rating docks QBs who don’t play, under the reasonable assumption that one way or another not playing is a bad sign (injury or just not being good enough). Our model acknowledges that Lance came in as a strong prospect, but after just 71 pass attempts during his rookie year, it views Lance in the same range as players like Matt Corral, Joe Flacco, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. There’s upside there, of course, and perhaps he stars in his first season as a starter. But the mean expectation for Lance can’t yet be great.”

“While he’s primarily been a blocking tight end in the NFL, he put up big receiving numbers in college at Wisconsin. In four years with the Badgers he posted 135 receptions, 1,627 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll have a legitimate shot to make the 49ers’ roster if he proves to be an effective blocker since their depth at the position isn’t great.”

“And that’s why, to me, unless somebody gives San Francisco a decent offer, I will not be surprised if they do the same thing this year (keeping Garoppolo) with one exception: I do think that unless he is simply not ready to play, I do think the starter opening day will be Trey Lance.”

“Now, speaking of narratives, here’s a Lance-related offseason story line I believe is bogus: The 49ers are waiting to see how Lance performs in OTA practices and training camp before trading Garoppolo.

Please. Both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have said they were close to trading Garoppolo in February before the QB’s shoulder surgery brought talks to a “screeching halt,” as Lynch recently put it on KNBR.”