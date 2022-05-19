Golden Nuggets: National media’s “sources” sour on Lance

“Trey Lance requested and received the phone numbers of each of the 49ers’ nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Then, he fired off text messages to welcome each of the rookies to the team.”

“It’s clear Kyle Shanahan has zero interest in how the media views his quarterback room. The Niners coach appears content to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster into the season if a trade partner fails to materialize. I suspect Shanny isn’t nearly as smitten with second-year passer Trey Lance as some would hope. The Niners are dead last in cap space, though, while star wideout and backfield wonder Deebo Samuel has expressed his discontent this offseason. Cutting or trading Garoppolo opens up a whopping $25.5 million on the books and allows you to potentially extend your best player (Deebo) while crossing your fingers Lance eventually takes that mantle. What’s the holdup?”

“Bosa racked up 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 16 games and 14 starts across his rookie season. The sky was the limit going into his sophomore campaign, but unfortunately, he tore his ACL in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the year. Then, in 2021, he recorded 15.5 sacks with an elite 90.0 pass-rush grade. When on the field, he’s been every bit of the player he was hyped to be coming out of Ohio State.”

“My daughter made a bet, she said, ‘Dad, you’re gonna cry,’” Dennis said. “I said, ‘I’m not gonna cry, I promise you.’ Drake gets the call and my daughter goes, ‘Dad, let me see your eyes.’ And she looks at my eyes and she goes, ‘OK.’

“As soon as Arik Armstead comes up and says, ‘With the 61st pick, the 49ers select Drake Jackson,’ I couldn’t control it. Emotions just spilled. Me and him crying like babies. We got the hug, got the embrace. We hugged for a minute. It was an amazing, unbelievable feeling. I’ve never felt this way before.”

“From players I’ve talked to and coaches I’ve talked to who are at the 49ers,” [Ryan] Harris said, “Trey Lance is really leaving a lot to be desired in terms of the fitness of his arm, whether or not he can digest the playbook, and can really start to process the game at a high level.

“So breaking news for you, I believe it’s going to be Jimmy Garoppolo in that game with the better structure around him and having Kyle Shanahan want to create the narrative Week 1 against the Bears.”

“I see the talent, the potential, all of that,” Simms said on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. “There’s no doubt. If you are really into that, and you believe you can groom him and fix him and do some of that, I can get why you take him at No. 3. The arm is ridiculously strong, and he’s a good athlete.”