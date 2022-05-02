Golden Nuggets: Falling in love with our UDFA prospects

“It appears he is still dug in, still wants to be traded despite getting through the draft,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “But he knows this could be a long wait now that the 49ers did not do a deal. ... The Jets were the strongest suitor throughout this but when the 49ers didn’t take their offer, they went with Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick instead. They got their wide receiver.”

“The San Francisco 49ers’ six selections from day three of the 2022 NFL Draft spoke with reporters after each pick was made. Here is everything they had to say.”

“Knight’s position? He was a safety at Maryland and Kent State before moving to UCLA where he played the so-called “striker” position, which is a hybrid nickel-safety-linebacker role. Remember what we wrote about Baylor’s Jalen Pitre in the run-up to the draft? Knight is a lot like Pitre, who was taken by the Texans early in the second round. They have similar levels of electricity — they pop both on the field and in the locker room — and make tackles behind the line of scrimmage.”

“There’s much that may change before training camp arrives, and some questions may not be answered until the end of the preseason. But the 49ers also head towards the 2022 season with a roster that is full of talent and is largely in good shape, with plenty of competition at most spots.”

“Honest to God, the first thing first is to be a great teammate to my guys,” O’Neal said. “I’m highly into being a brother and being a teammate more than anything. I want to represent the 49ers the right way. That’s my main goal. I’m process-oriented. My main goal is to work as hard as I possibly can, and the results happen within the work. That’s how I keep my focus.”

“While star free-agent safeties such as Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins and Tashaun Gipson remain unsigned, the 49ers have a limited amount of salary-space available. Still, Shanahan quipped that the financial people upstairs were tasked with figuring out that part of the equation.”

“In such a weak draft, San Francisco strategized. It filled a need with its first pick before finding some weapons for quarterback Trey Lance with two third-round selections. The 49ers then proceeded to use Day 3 to find players in positions of need for the most part before using a “Mr. Irrelevant” pick on a wild card.”

“Case in point, the final mock draft, done by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, had West going in Round 3, No. 101 overall, to the Philadelphia Eagles.”

“For starters, it’s valuable insulation from injuries, such as the ones that have riddled the 49ers for all of Garoppolo’s tenure. But it’s also the ability to take a chance on the most valuable position in sports, one where long-time backup quarterbacks can gain lucrative contracts and players sitting in the wings can almost always be traded away.

Garoppolo is the perfect example. He hardly played with the New England Patriots but grew behind the scenes. He played a little and showcased his talent, and in the end, the Patriots recouped a second-round pick for a player they had no use for because then-Pats starter Tom Brady was still going strong.”