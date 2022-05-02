49ers re-sign CB Jason Verrett

The 49ers drafted two cornerbacks and also invested in one during free agency. That didn’t stop the team from re-signing Jason Verrett to a one-year deal Monday. Now that the Niners have Verrett on the roster, here’s a look at the depth chart:

Charvarius Ward

Emmanuel Moseley

Ambry Thomas

Deommodore Lenoir

Darqueze Dennard

Dontae Johnson

Jason Verrett

Rookie Sam Womack

Rookie Tariq Castro-Fields

UDFA Qwuantrezz Knight

This is by far the most depth they’ve had at cornerback since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over. It’s a smart, low-risk, high-reward signing. I still maintain that Verrett’s 2020 regular season was the best cornerback play we’ve seen on this team in a long while, even better than Richard Sherman in 2019.

Expecting Verrett to regain his old form after yet another season-ending injury may come off as fool’s gold, but he’s experienced and has proven to excel in this system. The best-case scenario is for Verrett to play a full season. But there’s value in bringing in a veteran that works hard and can show the rookies the ropes of the NFL.

Some may not like this signing as Verrett could stunt the growth of the recent rookies drafted during the past two seasons. If they can’t beat out Verrett after another season-ending injury and at this age, they were never ready to play.

Competition brings the best out in athletes. We’ll see who rises to the top during training camp.