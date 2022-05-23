The phrase “organized team activities,” would be met with absolute dread in any other occupation. It sounds like a crappy ice-breaker at summer camp. However, when it comes to the NFL, fans are thirsty to see those sweet practices once again - and I’m right there with you.

Officially, what we’ll see this week are 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills with no live contact. Unofficially it’s our first chance to see Trey Lance as the undisputed leader of the offense. While many will simply hand-wave away everything that happens over the course of the practices, I still can’t wait to hear all about it.

George Kittle set the bar last week on the Pat McAfee Show. If Lance truly is a different player than he was at last year’s OTAs, people are going to want to see that in some way, shape or form. How does Trey handle the guys? How comfortable is he with the verbiage of the offense? What kind of mechanical adjustments has he made to this throwing motion?

We’ll also get to hear from both Kyle Shanahan (tomorrow) and quarterback coach Brian Griese (Wednesday). Griese, in particular, will be interesting because it will be the first time he’ll have to talk about his quarterback in any kind of extended setting. I also hope he gets asked just how the hell he got that job in the first place.

So, while some may be quick to dismiss anything that comes out of this week’s OTAs, pay them no mind. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying hearing a little news about your favorite team, and you know we’ll be here with you covering it all.

