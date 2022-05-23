The one thing that will make or break Trey Lance

For those of you unfamiliar with him, Alex Rollins has been breaking down select 49ers plays and players over the past few seasons on his YouTube channel. Alex does a great job of backing up what he’s saying with video evidence.

Here’s Alex explaining what you can expect in this week’s video:

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the San Francisco 49ers’ second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Lance didn’t play much in his rookie year, just 2.5 games, so even though there isn’t a big enough statistical sample size to give him a complete evaluation, the tape never lies.

Lance has plenty of pressure on him as he prepares to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo. Does he have what it takes to win the 49ers a Super Bowl? This week’s episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze how San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance responds to pressure.