TE Tyler Kroft signs 1-year deal with 49ers

Since former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh took over as the New York Jets head coach, they’ve been doing the poaching when it comes to signing former Niners.

As OTAs begin Monday, the 49ers are adding a tight end to the roster as Tyler Kroft has signed a one-year deal. Kroft, a former third-round pick out of Rutgers in the 2015 NFL Draft, started six games for the Jets last season. And judging by his numbers, he’s primarily a blocking tight end. The 6’6”, 252-pound tight end had 16 receptions for 173 yards last season.

Kroft spent two seasons with the Bills before one year with the Jets and four years with the Bengals. Since 2018, Kroft has started 16 games. In 2017, he started all 16 games for Cincinnati.

The current tight end room consists of George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Jordan Matthews, Troy Fumagalli, and Tanner Hudson. To make the roster, Kroft will have to stand out during the summer and training camp.