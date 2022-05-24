Injury updates: Kinlaw and McGlinchey are on track to return in time for training camp

The media was on-hand to watch Tuesday’s OTA practice for the 49ers. A host of starters were missing as Trent Williams, Mike McGlinchey, Daniel Brunskill, Fred Warner, Jason Verrett, Nick Bosa, and George Kittle, among others, were all not participating.

The offensive line protecting Trey Lance consisted of Colton McKivitz - Aaron Banks - Jake Brendel - Jaylon Moore - Justin Skule. I have no idea what to expect from Banks or Moore, who transitioned to guard this offseason, but it’ll be fascinating to find out what each brings to the table.

Kyle Shanahan said, “I’ve got a pretty good idea of what he’s doing,” when discussing Alex Mack. He ended with, “I’m sure you guys do too.” When Kittle spoke during his media availability, he said he told Mack’s wife at their wedding to convince Mack to play another year. Mack hasn’t officially retired, but it seems like his days are done in the NFL.

Somewhat out of the blue, Shanahan said, “I most likely expect him at some time to be traded, but that’s not a guarantee,” when speaking about Jimmy Garoppolo. Perhaps we should be asking whether or not Jimmy makes it to training camp.

Shanahan said Daniel Brunskill has knee tendonitis. Azeez Al-Shaair is recovering from shoulder and knee surgeries at the end of the season. Shanahan expects both players to be ready by training camp. Both players are unlikely to participate during OTAs. The same goes for linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who has knee tendonitis.

Both Javon Kinlaw and Mike McGlinchey are ahead of schedule, per Shanahan. He believes both players will be ready for training camp.

Shanahan expected Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa at the mandatory minicamp next month. Other players who weren’t seen were Kyle Juszczyk and Ambry Thomas, who was sick Tuesday.

Shanahan said, “I feel the same, if not stronger,” when discussing whether or not Samuel’s contract situation would be resolved.

Tarvarius Moore is practicing full speed after he tore his Achilles nearly a year ago. That’s a good sign. He’ll compete with Talanoa Hufanga, who received reps with the first-team at safety.

Finally, Shanahan doesn’t anticipate Kittle or Warner to participate until training camp. He said both have minor “lower half” injuries, and there’s no incentive for either to participate now.