Golden Nuggets: So Trey’s got jokes, huh?

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spoke with reporters during the second day of organized team activities. Here is everything he had to say.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters during the second day of organized team activities. Here is everything he had to say.”

“Below are some of the videos from Tuesday’s practice that have surfaced from various sources. It’s worth noting that recording is not allowed once team drills began.”

“I’m excited about [Charvarius Ward]’,” Aiyuk said. “I’m excited not only to go up against him but to have him on our defense and watch him go after receivers. I’ve already watched him go. I’ve watched a lot of his stuff already so far. I got to play [against] him a little bit last season when we played Kansas City in the preseason game, so I know him a little bit. But definitely excited to have him on our team. Definitely excited to get better going up against him and all our DBs. We have a great DB room.”

“Gave up a long touchdown catch while he was the last line of defense. Now we see why the Colts rarely played Odum on their defense, relegated him to special teams and decided not to re-sign him. It seems like second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga is a lock to start over Odum.”

“His best pass came on a deep crossing route to receiver Jauan Jennings against cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. His worst pass also came off a crosser, one that was slightly behind Jennings and was batted down by new cornerback Charvarius Ward.”

“I knew Trey was going to be special from the first day I talked to him,” Rice said during an interview for Boardroom (h/t Eric He of NBC Sports) while promoting his energy drink, G.O.A.T. Fuel. “I told him right before the draft, I said, ‘You’re going to be a San Francisco 49er.’ He was like, ‘No way. No way.’ But what he brings to the table is that not only is he a great athlete, but he’s going to inspire everybody else around him to be great.”

“I’m not very likable,” Ward said. “I understand I’m the villain now, so they can’t turn me into the villain. I’m already the villain. … I’m gonna talk my [ ], and I’m gonna back it up.”

“Shanahan was asked if he thought he relationship with Samuel could be restored.

“Yeah, of course I do,” Shanahan said. “I felt that the last time I talked to you guys at draft time. And I feel the same, if not stronger.”

“After a rookie year in which he was mostly cautious and bland behind a podium — often saying he was “super excited” about any number of topics — Lance sounded more at ease Tuesday in his first public comments in four months. He began by offering a good-to-see-you greeting to reporters before fielding the first question. He ended by revealing that All-Pro inside linebacker Fred Warner was the defense’s biggest trash talker in practice.”