Raiders to work out Colin Kaepernick Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders are working out a familiar face in Colin Kaepernick. This is the first workout Kaepernick has had since I can remember. I hope something comes of this, but it always feels like there’s something behind these types of stories when it comes to the NFL.

In this case, Jon Gruden took a big step against the NFL as a Vegas judge denied the NFL’s motion to dismiss Gruden’s lawsuit.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are expected to be on hand for Kap’s workout. Seattle flew Kaepernick out to Seattle back in May 2017, but nothing came to fruition. Raiders owner Mark Davis has publicly said he’d be OK with the team signing Colin, going as far as saying he’d give the front office his blessing.

The 49ers don’t play the Raiders this preseason, but, if Kaepernick signs with Vegas, you better believe all eyes will be on Kap to see what he’s bringing to the table in 2022. Do you think he makes the team?

The Raiders' offensive coordinator is Mick Lombardi, who spent time as an assistant with the 49ers when Kaepernick was on the roster. Perhaps, there’s something here more than a PR stunt. We’ll see.