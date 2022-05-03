Golden Nuggets: Welcome back, Jason

“San Francisco’s cornerback room continues to get deeper. Jason Verrett, whose one-time Pro Bowl career was derailed by an ACL tear, then Achilles tear, had a stellar campaign before tearing an ACL again to open the 2021 season.”

“It’s easy to see how some players in this year’s UDFA class could figure into the mix this season and beyond. San Francisco added a handful of players at positions that went unaddressed in the draft, so the 2022 UDFA group will have a real chance to make an impact if they perform well in training camp.”

“Zakelj was a no-star recruit who didn’t become an offensive lineman until his senior season at Brecksville-Broadview High School in suburban Cleveland. The former tight end was asked after he was drafted if he even considered a post-college football career when he chose Fordham over his only other offers, from Columbia and Butler.”

““We feel like we drafted two inside guys, but you want to see everyone at center,” Shanahan said. “... We do the best with our picks and I love the guys that we did add … you hope they can play center, but we’ll find that out in camp. Usually, you pick your best eight and roll with it.”

“Lynch also discussed his disgruntled wide receiver, second-year quarterback, and veteran quarterback. A rundown of what Lynch said on those topics is below.”

“Womack can mirror receivers in their routes. He’s better in zone coverage than man coverage. Womack’s 6.87 three-cone drill test shows he can cover receivers on routes. However, his most impressive characteristic is his ability to break up passes. Womack led the Toledo Rockets with the most pass breakups.”

“Kiper closes his 49ers grade with this summation. “Jackson has a high ceiling, but San Francisco reached a little too much for my liking with their picks.”

“Jackson may lack a power element and still is raw as a pass-rusher, but there’s no denying the USC edge defender’s ceiling,” wrote Treash. “He has the explosiveness, agility, and flexibility that coaches dream of having on the edge. And the fact that he showed some growth in 2021 should be encouraging.”

“For general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, who have long stressed the desire to always improve wherever possible, work isn’t complete just because the 2022 draft is finished and the slew of UDFAs are aboard.”

In about four months, the 49ers will have to cut their roster to 53 players. By all early indications, that won’t be easy to do. This team has built a considerable collection of talent at the margins and its large rookie class is primed to compete for limited spots.

“The Lions offer was, I think, a one and a three, and the 49ers didn’t view that as a good enough offer [either],” Rapoport told Rich Eisen on Monday. “And they wanted to keep the player anyway, so they just didn’t trade him.”