49ers to play the Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday Night Football

The NFL will slowly release the marquee matchups ahead of the official schedule release. Wednesday morning, the league announced five international games for 2022. Three games will take place in London during October.

In November, the Seattle Seahawks will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany. On November 21, a Monday night, the 49ers will face the Cardinals in Mexico City.

This will count as a road game for San Francisco, thankfully. So, the 49ers will still have nine games at Levi’s Stadium, plus seven road games, then this game against the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.

Earlier this week, one of the top wideouts in the game, DeAndre Hopkins, was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. We don’t know if the 49ers will play the Cardinals in the first six games for their other matchup, but Hopkins will be eligible to play in this contest. We’ll know the full schedule next Thursday, May 13.

The last time these two teams played outside of the United States was 17 years ago. Tim Rattay started at quarterback that game.