Golden Nuggets: Niners going from Minnesota to Mexico next year

“Midwest area scout Ryan Kessenich pushed for Womack. So did West Region scout Dom DiCicco, who cross-checks the cornerbacks in the draft. Womack also was a favorite of Matt Ploenzke in the research and development department.

“A lot of their metrics — he did well in,” Peters said. “Especially their deep-ball grade. Which is cool. Because when the scouts say, ‘Hey, he’s got great deep ball skills’ and the numbers match up, that helps. Our hit rates are really high when the scouts and coaches are in line with R&D.”

A fourth person included Womack on his wish list — defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who liked Womack for his close coverage skills.”

“According to Ben Goessling, who covers the Minnesota Vikings for the Star Tribune, the Vikings are trying to finalize joint practices at their TCO Performance Center during training camp. That would point toward a preseason matchup between the two teams at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.”

“Some of the new offensive coaches — Anthony Lynn and Brian Griese in particular — haven’t even seen Lance practice yet. So how could they be underwhelmed or overwhlemed or even whelmed by him? And if they weren’t enthusiastic about Lance, why did they join the 49ers?

This report seems like old, outdated news, but it’s juicy nonetheless.”

“Add a fast wide receiver. Check. Use their first draft pick on edge rusher. Yep. Continue to avoid injury-prone payers. Well done, fellas. And, finally, with quarterback Trey Lance ascending to the starting role, make sure to have a capable veteran backup on the roster: Um, guys, really appreciate the effort on this one, but … we didn’t mean Jimmy Garoppolo. Oops!”

““He played half a year as a starter, and we thought he finished his last five games as a true starting safety, and before that, he was always one of our best special teams players,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Moore’s 2020 season, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.”

“Mike McDaniel rose from 49ers offensive whiz kid to head coach of the Dolphins in a rather short span of time, and he’ll face his old squad and boss in Kyle Shanahan in 2022,” wrote Nick Shook. “McDaniel is tasked with turning Tua Tagovailoa into a franchise quarterback and will run into one of his greatest tests as a novice head coach when he meets the club that knows him best. Will Miami’s busy offseason and new-look offense be enough to outperform DeMeco Ryans’ defense at Levi’s Stadium? Or will the mentor get the best of the mentee?”

“The 49ers will receive the second of two third-rounders awarded for Mike McDaniel being hired as Dolphins head coach this offseason,” wrote Zierlein, “and the third of three third-rounders awarded for losing both Robert Saleh (Jets head coach) and Martin Mayhew (Commanders GM) in 2021. They will also take home a fifth for [D.J.] Jones and a likely seventh-round pick for [Arden] Key, provided he makes the Jaguars — which is very likely. The departure of [Laken] Tomlinson and addition of [Charvarius] Ward cancel each other out in terms of compensatory-pick eligibility.