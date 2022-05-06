SB Nation reacts: 44% of 49er fans grade the 2022 draft class as a B

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts and to have YOUR VOICE HEARD by SB Nation and 49ers fans alike.

49er fans don’t always have the most optimistic view of their team. We polled you to get your thoughts about the 49ers draft class, and there were no Fs, a few Ds, but an overwhelming amount of positive responses:

We'd love to hear if you voted and want to provide reasoning.

If you gave the team an A, you’re confident Kris Kocurek will develop Drake Jackson into an every-down starter, Ty Davis-Price stays healthy and leads the offense in rushing, Danny Gray becomes a home run threat, while a starter or two come out of the Day 3 draft picks.

Trey Lance counts for this draft, too. If San Francisco makes the playoffs in 2022, it’ll be because the quarterback starting for the first time in an entire season played a significant role.

Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott are two quarterbacks that come to mind that had great years in their first season. Prescott had a 23-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and added 282 rushing yards with six touchdowns on the ground. He also completed 67% of his passes for over 3,600 yards. Wilson threw for 3,118 yards, with a 26/10 TD/INT ratio, plus nearly 500 rushing yards with four scores on the ground.

Both of those seasons were successful for both the quarterbacks and their respective teams. This offseason, we’ll dig into which quarterback Lance might resemble the most as a first-year starter. If he comes close to Wilson or Dak, this draft is an easy A for the 49ers.