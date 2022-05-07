Golden Nuggets: One Week From Rookie Minicamp

“If it’s going to take $25 million per year to sign wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a multiyear extension, it seems that would be a workable situation for the 49ers.”

“The 49ers won’t know whether the Trey Lance trade is a success until he sees a couple seasons of full-time action as a starter. However, the 2022 NFL draft marked an early win for San Francisco’s front office in their decision to move up in the 2021 draft to select their potential franchise signal caller.”

“However, there should be some truly entertaining depth battles to watch here during training camp. Burford, Zakelj, Poe and West will be looking to push out returnees like Justin Skule, Colton McKivitz and Jake Brendel.”

“During Lance’s rookie offseason, Kyle Shanahan was in his ear a lot via the helmet radio, coaching him on what to do and where to go with the ball. It was an effort to build up the rookie’s confidence. That’s why Lance looked really good to start training camp and then seemed to take a step back midway through (when Shanahan presumably wasn’t giving him as many hints). He won’t get the same assistance in Year 2 and it will be interesting to see how he responds.”

“Gray, however, is the unique piece. Assuming he does enough to make the roster, fans still shouldn’t expect him to put up gaudy numbers. No, he’ll run go routes, pulling at least one defensive back well down the field to respect his speed, thereby freeing things up underneath for Samuel, Aiyuk and Jennings.”

The 49ers lost both Laken Tomlinson and Tom Compton throughout the course of this offseason, leaving large holes on their offensive interior. [G Ereck] Flowers struggled immensely with the Giants before turning a corner with Washington in 2021. While he still needs some overall polishing, his move to guard saved his NFL career. San Francisco would benefit from giving the former top 10 draft pick a short term deal and plugging him into a starting guard role.