NFL plans to announce part of the schedule every day this week

We’re seeing the evolution of the NFL and the power of advertising right before our eyes. The release of the NFL schedule is quickly turning into an event as opposed to a one-day release.

The league announced they would drop a hint related to the schedule’s release every day this week. Last week, we found out that the 49ers will travel to Mexico City on November 21 for a road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Teams can have up to five prime time games scheduled. That number can go up to six if a game gets flexed and even seven if that happens to be flexed into the prime time season finale.

Expect the 49ers to be on multiple networks this season. They’ll be on ESPN for Monday Night Football, where Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will host for the first season. It’d be an upset if the Niners weren’t on Sunday Night Football on NBC. This year, Amazon has the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, where every team in the NFL is featured.

Here’s how the NFL plans to roll out the information about the schedule this week:

Beginning Monday, May 9, broadcast partners will announce a select game from the upcoming 2022 NFL Schedule. Provided below is the announcement schedule and location: Monday, May 9 – ESPN to announce during Good Morning America Tuesday, May 10 – CBS to announce during CBS Mornings Wednesday, May 11 – FOX to announce during FOX & Friends Thursday, May 12 – NBC to announce during Today Show On Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 PM ET, clubs will announce their first home game opponent.

Last year, San Francisco was scheduled for five primetime games. Expectations for this team were high, and they did not disappoint. The team was projected to win ten wins before the season started, and they finished 10-7. The team lost in primetime during the regular season to the Packers, Colts, and Titans, however.

Despite starting a quarterback with two games under his belt, the 49ers are projected to win ten games again. With Trey Lance under center, we’ll see how many prime-time matchups the 49ers have this upcoming season. We might not have to wait until Thursday to find out the next 49er's prime-time opponent.

Monday’s “big” release was a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2. The Titans face the Bills during the first game, with the Vikings traveling to the Eagles for the second game.