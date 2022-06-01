Golden Nuggets: Jason Verrett getting praised by the coaching staff

“He’s involved,” Undlin told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s interacting. He’s talking to us as if he’s going out there and playing every single down. Huge positive for me as a coach, for us as a coaching staff to have that type of leadership and knowledge, especially for the young guys and even for a guy like (Charvarius Ward).”

“With that injury seemingly behind him, Lance has spent his first full NFL offseason preparing for what’s next. He’s taking all of the reps with the starting offense in the offseason program and his comfort in Shanahan’s system has been apparent to teammates and coaches. That naturally improved grasp of Shanahan’s offense along with the supply of first-team reps, has allowed the coach to evaluate Lance and gain a greater understanding how to use him.”

“[Bobby Turner] can be a father figure,” Lynn said. “He can be a mentor. He can be an a—hole. Anything he has to be, he can be. And that’s kind of been his advantage.”

“They’re going to score points, and they’re going to rush the passer, so that’s kind of what I’m sticking with,” Jeremiah added. “Now, I’m buying on Trey Lance blind a little bit here. I know we haven’t seen it, but I know, worst-case scenario, Buck, they are going to bludgeon people on the ground with him. So that’s why I’m going to go with the 49ers.”

“Biggest plus is just he is a sponge right now,” Kocurek said of Jackson. “A sponge with a lot of athletic ability. So if you can marry those two things together you have a really good chance of being a successful player.”

“So what would be a reasonable expectation from Lance this season as the full-time starter? Let’s look at how Allen fared in his second season before his production took off as a third-year pro and he became a star.”

“The 49ers badly need their secondary to improve this year. If nothing else they just need consistency. Ward is the first major investment this iteration of San Francisco’s front office has made (outside of the gamble they took on post-Achilles tear Richard Sherman). They need this one to go well, and if Ward steps in and plays effectively it creates a domino effect that takes the pressure off the 49ers’ CB depth. Ward locking down one side with Emmanuel Moseley on the other would give San Francisco perhaps the best cornerback duo they’ve had in the Shanahan era. Combining a quality secondary with a dynamite pass rush is how the 49ers went to the Super Bowl in 2019.”