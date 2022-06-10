Golden Nuggets: Alright.... when’s training camp??

“The San Francisco 49ers moved the mandatory minicamp up one week, and the two practices (on Tuesday and Wednesday) were open to the media. As a result, we have posts to read, videos to watch, and news to share.”

“The San Francisco 49ers have concluded mandatory minicamp, after practicing two days this week. News will likely be a little slow until late July. But for now, here are some things we learned during the 49ers minicamp on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

“He’s not a pretty thrower of the football,” Cowherd explained. “Neither was Philip Rivers. He doesn’t have to be, in Kyle Shanahan’s system, Drew Brees. But he can’t be Cam Newton. Matt Stafford’s career completion percentage is 63. He won a Super Bowl. Josh Allen is [62.3]. You’ve got to get about there. That’s it.

“Right now, he’s at [57.7 percent]. Again, he’s not a pretty thrower of the football. That’s not the be-all, end-all. Kyler Murray, to me, throws the prettiest ball in the league. Philip Rivers threw the ugliest. Peyton Manning didn’t throw a pretty football. That’s, to me, the issue.

“At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, Gemmel is likely to be restricted to off-ball, weak-side roles where he can use his playmaking skills in open spaces and outside of the crowd.

For San Francisco fans recalling former 49ers linebacker Chris Borland back in 2015, that might be the kind of ceiling impact for the North Carolina product.”

“The last time the 49ers returned a punt for a touchdown: Sept. 11, 2011.

“Thanks for reminding me,” Brian Schneider said Wednesday. “I remember that — too well.”

Schneider, the team’s new special teams coordinator, was in his second season in the same role with the Seahawks back then. He’d watched a young Seattle squad, down 16-0 at halftime, cut the deficit to two points with 3:45 to play. That’s when Ted Ginn Jr. returned a kickoff 102 yards for a score and, 59 seconds later, had a 55-yard punt-return touchdown that assured Jim Harbaugh a win in his NFL coaching debut.”