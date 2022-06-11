Golden Nuggets: 48 days until training camp

“The San Francisco 49ers have officially canceled the remainder of the team’s offseason program, making Wednesday the last time players gather on the Santa Clara practice field until training camp at the end of July.”

“However, there are a handful of things from the 49ers’ OTAs and two-day minicamp that are worth noting for San Francisco. With training camp and the preseason still to come, there are still hurdles for the team to clear with contracts, position battles and roles.”

“The majority of the people to whom I spoke for this story believe both players will likely end up being released,” Graziano shared. “A couple of people thought Garoppolo might still draw trade interest, provided an acquiring team could work out something to knock down the salary or spread it out over a couple of years.”

“He’s perhaps 10 to 15 pounds lighter than he was when he weighed 324 pounds at the combine two years ago, but I think what we’re all seeing is that he’s significantly leaner than he’s ever been. I was standing next to the weight room Wednesday when he emerged. I thought the team had brought in a new tight end. I was struck by his long-armed, long-legged silhouette, which wasn’t what you saw in previous years. You saw bulk.

This year, his physique seems more similar to Arik Armstead’s and DeForest Buckner’s. My guess is that he’ll be quicker than he’s been, perhaps better able to turn mere pressures into sacks.”

“If he can clean up his decision-making and his accuracy, the kind of things that Kyle would be able to do to scheme people open with the use of the play-action pass ... he will be the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. He will be because he’s 6-4, 220 pounds, and he can throw the ball a mile, and he can throw it with accuracy, and he can make all the throws that you need him to make, especially in the context of an offense that he’s familiar with.”

“The 49ers drafted Lance in the hope he could raise their ceiling on offense. Jennings’ progress is another possible route to San Francisco raising Lance’s floor.”

“Route running and separation have been the consistent details used to describe his game. Those are by far the top skills a wide receiver needs to be dominant. Doesn’t matter how fast you are or how tough you are if you cannot run crisp routes and separate from your defender. Jennings can now make Kyle Shanahan’s job easier and even give Jennings more responsibility since he knows he can get open.”

“The quarterback to center exchange needs to have sound synchronization. Hiccups cannot be afforded as that leads to putting the ball on the ground. Having a full season of practices getting snaps off with each other is definitely a beneficial factor. Now, it isn’t going to play a major role in his blocking ability by any means, but taking care of the football comes first. “

“The former Texas star has gotten more comfortable and productive rushing the passer in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. And in what should be a more prominent role on the 49ers defensive line, I expect a noticeable breakout en route to a hefty extension in the 2023 offseason for the nearly 6-6 defender with 36-inch tentacles attached to his torso.”

“The Niners’ depth behind Lance, however, might be a big question mark with Nate Sudfeld and seventh-round rookie draft pick Brock Purdy battling out for the QB2 role in 2022.”