PFF ranks the 49ers offensive line as the 14th-best unit heading into 2022

Pro Football Focus continued going through their positional rankings, and it’s time for the offensive line. The 49ers' offensive line is full of questions outside of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

There will be three new starters. Two of them were rookies last year. If he does win the starting spot at center, Jake Brendel hasn’t played significant snaps since 2018. Then, at right tackle, Mike McGlinchey is coming off a season-ending injury that cost him half of 2021.

PFF ranked the Niners' offensive line 14th:

14. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS Projected Starting Lineup LT: Trent Williams LG: Aaron Banks C: Jake Brendel RG: Daniel Brunskill RT: Mike McGlinchey This is one heck of a tackle duo, but the interior is a hodgepodge of unproven youngsters. The player to keep an eye on is former second-round guard Aaron Banks, who played just five snaps as a rookie in 2021. But he’s a former second-rounder and has a golden opportunity to replace Laken Tomlinson on the left side.

Despite last week’s over-the-top love for Brendel, I still think Brunskill finds his way as the starting center. That opens up right guard, where Jaylon Moore has spent all of his time as Brunskill sat out.

Unlike most years, the five starters who are on the field for the first snap of Week 1 might not be who the coaches believe the best five are by the season’s end. But if you factor in the skill players and the quarterback’s mobility, the 49ers' offensive line finishing in the average to above-average range would be a massive win for the team.