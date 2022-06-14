Oh Hey There! Does Daniel Brunskill not get enough love?

Sometimes we don’t see the things that a right in front of our eyes. On today’s Oh, Hey There! podcast, Leo Luna and new co-host Jason Aponte debuted a new feature called “No Love.” The feature is designed to give credit to an under-appreciated member of the 49ers, and Aponte chose to shout out right guard Daniel Brunskill.

“It seems like the only time that praise is heaped on Daniel Brunskill is when he dominates Aaron Donald. And it’s almost become a meme on 49ers Twitter. But during the season, especially when Mike McGlinchey was healthy, he had no problem passing off stunts with Mike McGlinchey. He was very smooth... I understand flexibility is important. Position-less football is a big thing for the 49ers, on both sides of the ball. You have to be able to move around a little bit, and Daniel Brunskill kind of afforded the 49ers that. I think they kind of fell in love with that too much while also stunting his growth at right guard. When he took primarily right guard snaps, he was actually very solid to very good at certain times. Sure, he’s going to lose some reps, everybody is. You’re talking about an undrafted free agent, you’re talking about a guy who they got from the [AAF]. What they’ve gotten from Daniel Brunskill is actually something that should be marveled at. Now, we’re going into a second season where he is going to be the right guard and take primarily right guard snaps. [Brunskill] is a guy that you have gotten very solid contributions from, and nobody every speaks about that. Again, when you speak about Daniel Brunskill, it’s either people highlighting when he loses a rep, or he’s dominating Aaron Donald. It’s never, ‘Hey Brunskill’s been really solid and he’s been doing everything that we need.’ Just because it’s not very flashy. I think Daniel Brunskill, with another year of right guard, I actually have little to no worry at that position.”

I’m not sure I’d ever be willing to say that Aaron Donald gets dominated. Still, the mere fact that someone who spent time playing in the Alliance of American Football can hold his own against one of the best defensive players in the history of football is noteworthy.

Anonymity is an offensive lineman’s best friend, and unfortunately for Brunskill, he has had some cringeworthy moments at right guard. Still, Jason’s point remains. Those plays make up only a fraction of Brunskill’s career, and overall, the 49ers have gotten about average level NFL production from him at below-average cost.

Hopefully, Brunskill will look even better this year with more experience at right guard and quarterback that will be able to bail him out when the worst comes to pass.

