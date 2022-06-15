We know that George Kittle is pretty good at avoiding tacklers out on the field. After more than a year of 49ers quarterback speculation, it turns out he’s pretty good at dodging questions about it, too.

Appearing on the Laugh Out Loud Network’s Cold As Balls with comedian Kevin Hart, Kittle was asked about his relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which led to this exchange:

It would have been interesting to see how much further Kevin Hart took it, and which quarterback he was actually talking about. Credit to Kittle for 1) not taking the bait, and 2) coming up with such a funny way to get out of answering it that Hart changed the subject.

It seems like we’re at the point now where we’re past all the questions about who will actually be under center for the 49ers in the fall, and apparently we’re definitely past the point where George Kittle will talk about it.

Now all we have to do is deal with the other bad takes about the quarterback situation.

You should definitely give the full episode a watch, however. The two talk about Kittle’s unlikely path to becoming a tight end, how much he spends on maintaining his body every year, and his remaining goals in football.