Golden Nuggets: Can the 49ers learn a thing or two from their basketball counterparts?

“Without getting too deep in the weeds on mechanics, a better grip tends to lead to tighter spirals, and those typically result in much better accuracy and velocity. And if the report on Lance is accurate itself, it’s one less X-factor potentially getting in the way of him having a productive second year with the Niners.”

“Eager notes that linebackers do not feel comfortable flowing against Shanahan’s and McVay’s offenses, making the play-callers’ jobs much easier. That’s a testament to how much respect both coaches have earned.

“[Linebackers] don’t flow in the run game, and they don’t bite on play action,” Eager wrote. “With linebackers standing still, quarterbacks of Jimmy Garoppolo’s caliber can simply ‘throw what’s called’ — be a Ron Burgundy of sorts — and it ends up working out.”

“He might not be a complete long shot, but Castro-Fields is certainly on the weaker side of the roster bubble ahead of training camp, and it’s going to take some awfully big leaps and bounds for him to survive cuts, plus a few other beneficial developments that are out of his control.”

“One could make the argument San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has never had as talented or as deep a wide receiver corps during his tenure with the Niners as the one he’ll employ entering 2022.”