Eagles sign Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal. Tartt was one of my favorite players to watch during the past few seasons. The former second-round pick in 2015 had issues staying healthy, but there was no doubt he made a difference when he was on the field. Simply put, the 49ers didn’t give up big plays, or anything, really, when Tartt played.

There is so much more to playing defensive back than interceptions that Tartt will never get his due. He makes the plays that don’t show up in the box score and does a lot of the dirty work that allowed the Niners' defense to be so successful the past few seasons.

I hope everyone knows Tartt going to Philly means he’s going to stay healthy, probably start generating turnovers and become a Pro Bowler. That’s usually how these things work—either way, wishing Tartt the best and healthy rest of his career.

We’ll provide an update once the contract details are released. For now, all that’s been reported is that it’s a one-year deal.