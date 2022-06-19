Golden Nuggets: Which rookies are you unreasonably excited for?

“49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray is fast. His 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL combine matches what shows on tape. There aren’t many players on the field that are going to track him down if he’s given even a sliver of space. That speed should help the 49ers right away, but. Gray’s college coach at Southern Methodist, Sonny Dykes, believes he hasn’t even come into his own yet as a wide receiver. That’s good news for San Francisco.”

“We had a small sample size of Aaron Rodgers, but all you heard out of the locker room and the people around Aaron was, ‘Just wait. You wait and see.’ That was the same thing around Patrick Mahomes–small sample size but everybody’s like ‘Just wait, this kid’s gonna be special–and that’s the same thing coming out this Niners locker room about Trey Lance.”

“...a straw poll of various NFL executives, coaches and agents found a majority of them believe Garoppolo and Mayfield will be released by their respective teams.”

“[Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey] is one heck of a tackle duo, but the interior is a hodgepodge of unproven youngsters,” Renner wrote. “The player to keep an eye on is former second-round guard Aaron Banks, who played just five snaps as a rookie in 2021. But he’s a former second-rounder and has a golden opportunity to replace Laken Tomlinson on the left side.”