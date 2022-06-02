Since last season ended, just about every national pundit has taken their opportunity to offer up their two cents about Trey Lance’s 10 quarters of NFL experience. Now that the 49ers have assembled again for OTAs take a look at the reviews for Lance coming from the people closest to him every day.

Let’s start with Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

“I think Trey has done a great job. Yeah, it is good to see him with his command and him running the offense, and he’s zipping it past us a lot. He’s making it tough on us. Trey has done a great job. It’s good to see him just coming into his own role as a leader and being able to take control of the team. We’re fired up for Trey and what he can do for us.”

Jeff Wilson Jr. also heaped praise on Lance yesterday.

“You can tell he’s way more demanding. He’s always been demanding, don’t get me wrong, but you can just tell that he’s embracing the role. You can see it. He’s growing up, he’s maturing at a rapid pace, and it’s every day. It’s not just since we came back to OTAs. He gets better every day with whatever he needs to do. He’s been on top of his game...I think he’s going to be a great player.”

Safety Talanoa Hufanga may have put it best when he said simply, “That dude can sling the rock, I’ll tell you that...What he can do on the field is just outstanding.”

To be fair, I always tell you to consider the source of anything that you hear, and that applies to these comments as well. You should definitely remember that these are teammates of Trey Lance saying these things. They do have an interest in talking him up, for sure. But, they are also a lot closer to the situation than national guys like Rich Eisen, Ian Rapoport, etc. That matters, too.

Big picture, what we’re hearing has been pretty consistent. Lance is different than last year. He’s more assertive, he’s controlling the huddle, and most importantly, throwing the ball better. In other words, pretty much exactly what you want to hear about your quarterback going into year two.

