Frank Gore is set to retire as a 49er today

It was always a question of when, not if, when discussing whether Frank Gore would sign a one-day contract with the 49ers and retire with the organization that drafted him. But, according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News, Gore will sign a ceremonial one-day contract and retire with the 49ers Thursday.

To this day, Gore remains one of the bigger fan favorites. It’s not often running backs make it out of their first contract in the NFL. Gore played in San Francisco from 2005 through 2014 — an eternity for a running back in general, but especially to play for one team. The Hall of Famer to be is the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher. Gore’s remarkable career may be over, but I’m sure he’ll answer questions Thursday about his future in the front office.

In April, after Gore said he intended on retiring with the 49ers, he said that he’d like to return to the club to work in the front office. CEO Jed York said he’s very much open to the idea of Gore in a front-office role.

Gore has 15 years of NFL experience. He’s seen every type of player come into this league and knows what “wins” in the NFL. Here’s Gore on joining the 49ers front office in April:

“We’re gonna also sit down with me and my agent to talk about me working in the front office. I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent, and I love ball. And they know that I know football players, and what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”

There has been plenty of turnover among the Niners coaching staff this offseason. Anthony Lynch is the pseudo running backs coach, but you can always find a role for Gore, who I’d imagine wouldn’t be limited to running backs.