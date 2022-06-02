Golden Nuggets: Frank Gore, John Lynch, and more June 2nd news today

“We haven’t traded him, and I’d be a fool to trade him, so yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season,” Lynch responded, per Maiocco’s colleague, Jennifer Lee Chan.

“There’s a little bit of gymnastics involved since teams are only allowed to carry 90 players on their offseason rosters. Even one-day contracts count toward that total, so the 49ers will have to clear a roster spot before adding Gore for the day.”

“Thursday is the first day the 49ers can release Ford — something they’ve signaled they plan to do — and spread his salary-cap hit over this season and next. In addition, if Mack retires — which also is expected — his cap hit also could be spread over two seasons. The net savings for both players on the 2022 cap would be roughly $6.6 million, and the 49ers also would open up two roster spots.”

“That’s crazy,” Wilson told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the incident. “Actually, Robbie was the first person that told me about it, Robbie Gould. And I was like “man, that’s crazy.” I guess I was just honored to be in the conversation you know, and shout out to Joc for having me on the team and taking one for the team.”

“It started with [Leon O’Neal Jr] getting beat over the middle on a throw from Kyle Shanahan to another coach. That continued into the team period of practice when JaMycal Hasty and O’Neal collided, and the rookie ended up on his backside.”

“San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans spoke with reporters during the second week of organized team activities. Here is everything he had to say.”

“I think the Deebo Samuel situation gets wrapped up before training camp,” Lombardi said. “I think that there’s I think that the fact that we haven’t heard as much about it lately is is a good indication that the waters have calmed down there… So I’d actually predict that Deebo Samuel re-signs to the 49ers while Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster.”

“Just continue work on pad level, inside hand placement, leverage, perfection with his hands, with his feet, can I take a millisecond off a rush and turn a hit into a sack, a sack into a sack-strip, a game-changing type of play.”

“I think the variance in opinion on Trey Lance is based much on the unknown—It’s really hard to project a guy who didn’t play, or throw, that much on the college level, and whose playing time as a rookie was scarce,” wrote Breer.

“I just try to take every day one day at a time, continue to work on my weaknesses, work on my strengths,” Hufanga told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “And Troy [Polamalu] has been a great guide for me, has continued to believe in me, and keep me disciplined.”

“He basically moved into the back of my office,” Undlin said. “I mean, he didn’t leave the building for five days. And I would say by the time we went through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (practices), he did not look out of place. He’s smart. He’s played a lot of ball.”

“Shortly after his promotion about three months ago, Fleury flew out to Nashville, where Kittle lives in the offseason. It was a bonding trip with the star tight end. Before the start of OTAs two weeks ago, Fleury embarked on a detailed breakdown of all the defenses that the 49ers’ tight ends will face this season — all while presenting the information through an unusual lens from the opposite side of the ball.

“How he breaks them down as a defensive coach, their responsibilities and stuff, we’re getting a complete restructure and relearning of the thing,” Kittle said. “That’s very beneficial to our room. What he has is a very different perspective on the game of football.

“It’s only practice, but Lance looks better right now than Jimmy Garoppolo ever has looked. Throws better. Moves better. Has a superior understanding of the offense. Lance completed two beauties today — a 20-yard pass from the far hash to Aiyuk near the sideline, and a 20-yard pass up the seam to Ross Dwelley. Lance had one errant throw, and two that were accurate but were broken up by defensive backs. Had Lance been throwing to Deebo Samuel or George Kittle on those plays instead of Marcus Johnson and Tyler Kroft, those passes might have been caught. Lance is off to a terrific start this offseason.”

“I think Trey has done a great job,” Ryans said. “Yeah, it is good to see him with his command and him running the offense and he’s zipping it past us a lot. He’s making it tough on us. Trey has done a great job. It’s good to see him just coming into his own role as a leader and being able to take control of the team. We’re fired up for Trey and what he can do for us.”