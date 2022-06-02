49ers sign Drake Jackson to 4-year, $5.8 million contract; Danny Gray signs as well

Kyle’s update, 1:50 PM PT: Per his agent on Instagram, Danny Gray has signed his rookie contract.

Danny Gray makes the third rookie the 49ers have signed from their draft class today https://t.co/fyGZ8oEoIg pic.twitter.com/TINI26M9aK — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) June 2, 2022

Alex Mack retiring cleared up over $4 million in cap space for the 49ers. That allowed the team to start signing their draft picks. The 49ers have agreed to four-year contracts with second-round pick Drake Jackson and fifth-round pick Samuel Womack.

Jackson’s contract is worth $5.8 million, with $3.14 million in guarantees. Jackson is represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

The ball should get rolling now that the team has the available cap space to sign the rest of its draft picks.

Interestingly enough, despite his size, Womack has lined up primarily on the outside at CB during OTAs. We’ll see if that changes once training camp hits. OTAs are a good way to test new positions and see what guys can do. Womack is likely willing to play anywhere that helps him get onto the field sooner.

Jackson was a significant contributor in each of his three college seasons at USC. He played in 27 games and recorded 103 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and two interceptions over his career with the Trojans. He also will not turn 22 until next April.

Womack lasted until the fifth round because of his small 5’9’’ frame. However, he does play with good physicality and put up some impressive numbers at Toledo. Womack played in 41 games during his college career, recording 126 tackles, 39 pass breakups (a Toledo record), five interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.