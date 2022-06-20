Golden Nuggets: Dreaming of a championship parade in Santa Clara

“As a result of that, we could see some fierce battles play out in camp for roster spots at the back end of the WR depth chart. Let’s look at that group going into training camp:”

“Based on the level of importance for the team’s success, Matt Maiocco and I each compiled a top-10 list of the most important 49ers players looking ahead to the 2022 season. We considered how much potential the player has to impact the outcome of the season, as well as how much the team is relying on said player to perform this fall.”

“Garoppolo earned a 74.0 passing grade across 33 attempts last season, 25th among signal-callers. He threw an accurate deep ball 37.9% of the time, which ranked 16th.”

“It’s often argued players make their biggest leaps at the pro level between years one and two, and that’s where we find Hufanga. Young defensive backs often struggle early in their respective careers, so one shouldn’t automatically assume the 6-foot, 200-pound safety won’t showcase massive improvement.”