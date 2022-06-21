Golden Nuggets: Who’s your under-the-radar impact player?

“Verrett did not do any work on the field with the team during the offseason program but is set to make his return after an ACL injury derailed his comeback in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Like Dennard, Verrett signed a one-year deal and could end up being an important part of the secondary in 2022.”

“The talented technician’s polished maneuvers flummox opponents on the edges. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, Bosa returned in 2021 and promptly racked up 15.5 sacks (fourth-most in the league). He is a nightmare to block on passing downs due to his non-stop motor and giant toolbox. With few pass rushers possessing such a fruitful mix of instincts, skill and savvy, it is time to give Bosa his flowers as one of the elite sack artists in the game today.”

“His release isn’t as quick as Garoppolo’s, but this is about recognition. Garoppolo just doesn’t see some wide open receivers and it forces him to make tougher throws. Lance could improve that by simply seeing open players. Of course, as with all things in regards to Lance, delivering the football accurately is step two of the equation. The answers to both of these questions won’t be answerable until we see Lance on the field operating the offense as a full-time starter.”

“The 6-foot-5, 239-pound Hudson certainly has a leg up over players like Fumagalli and arguably Woerner, who is known as a run-blocking specialist only, and reports from mandatory minicamp said Hudson was already displaying some highlight-reel catches during practice.”

“The dream scenario here would be San Francisco’s O-line exceeding expectations, led by the All-Pro prowess of left tackle Trent Williams, while Banks winds up living up to his second-round NFL Draft status.

And maybe Brendel winds up being, gulp… not bad.”

“Brown is the least expensive of the four, and he’s set to earn $25 million annually on his new deal. That’s likely now the floor for Samuel, though there’s a bit of a caveat for the 49ers. …

Had the 49ers locked up Samuel before free agency, a deal in the $20-million-per-year range might have been feasible. Now that Hill is getting $30 million per year—and the far less proven Christian Kirk is getting $18 million annually—San Francisco likely has no chance of keeping Samuel on a team-friendly contract.”