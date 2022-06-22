Golden Nuggets: The dog days of the offseason drag on

“I’m really excited [about Lance],” Armstead shared. “I love what I saw out of him in OTAs, even if it was a lot of 7-on-7. Only time will tell, but I think he has the right demeanor. He has an extremely high ceiling and an amazing skill set to be successful. I think he goes about things the right way. And I think when you have that combination, it usually turns into a [premium] player.

“Perhaps Trey Lance’s talent is so overwhelming that he offers an immediate upgrade over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco makes the leap they were hoping they’d make with Lance when they traded three first-round picks to acquire him in the 2021 draft. The Warriors got by with their young players mostly absent from the rotation. The 49ers won’t get that luxury. Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman were mostly spectators in the biggest moments of the year. Lance will be front and center.”

“After appearing in only three NFL games last season, the 49ers have been vocal about loving veteran DB Darqueze Dennard. 49ers Talk hosts Jennifer Lee Chan and Matt Maiocco discuss the impact he’ll have next season.”

“With the identity of Kittle’s backups and the level of tight end depth San Francisco will keep on the 53-man group undecided, the battle for the reserve tight end spots will be an interesting under-the-radar competition to follow. Here’s how the position group looks a month out from training camp:”

“The good news? We’re about five weeks away from 49ers training camp. The bad news? We’re about five weeks away from 49ers training camp. We are now in the slowest, most boring time of the year for football fans.”

“Aiyuk was a separation machine last season despite only finishing with [826] yards. He hauled in over 50% of his contested opportunities and broke 18 tackles on 56 catches. If Samuel is out any length of time over his contract dispute, Aiyuk should have no problem whatsoever filling that role in the offense.”