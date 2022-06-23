Golden Nuggets: Late June means 2023 mock drafts and 2020 re-drafts

“Kittle goes into the season at No. 51 all-time, and only needs 50 yards to get into the top 50. If he matches his best year when he went for 1,377 yards in 2018, he would find himself pushing for the top 20. He’d also get there if he goes for his 17-game average from the last four years.”

“It’s the last two big-game losses that lead me to suggest that Shanahan and the 49ers need to improve in one specific area—closing out championship games when you have a double-digit lead in the final quarter. Let’s break this down.”

“Pro Football Network’s way-too-early two-round mock for the 2023 draft skipped over the 49ers in Round 1 and ultimately had them selecting at No. 59 overall towards the back end of the second round.

The selection? LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner, who spent his first three collegiate seasons at Louisiana before transferring to the Tigers for the upcoming 2022 campaign.”

“Former GM Scot McCloughan joined the 49ers Talk podcast and shared his NFL draft notes on rookies Tyrion Davis-Price, Danny Gray and Drake Jackson.”

“With the draft re-do, Pro Football Focus has the 49ers going in another direction with the No. 14 pick, selecting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed instead of Kinlaw. In our own reality, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Sneed in the fourth round.

“Sneed is the type of versatile defensive back who would fit nicely into San Francisco’s defense,” explains analyst Ben Linsey. “Looking at the 2022 roster, he could fill K’Waun Williams’ nickel role, where he’s allowed just an 82.3 passer rating into his coverage as an explosive, bigger nickel and willing run defender. That’s the direction that the position is trending with offenses moving bigger bodies into the slot.”

“Tanner Hudson: His forte is pass catching, and Hudson had perhaps the most brilliant snag of the spring — a one-hander on a fastball over the middle from Lance with a linebacker and free safety bearing down on him. Hudson always seemed to be an offseason and preseason star with the Buccaneers, too, but found himself at the bottom of a deep group there last year.”