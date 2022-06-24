Golden Nuggets: RIP to 49ers Legend Hugh McElhenny

“He set the team record with a 94-yard punt return against the Chicago Bears in 1952. The mark lasted for 36 years until John Taylor had a 95-yard punt return against Washington in 1988.

After McElhenny’s long punt return, 49ers quarterback Frankie Albert entered the locker room with the game ball and announced McElhenny was “the king of the halfbacks.”

“Born on New Year’s Eve in 1928 and raised in Los Angeles, McElhenny became a phenom in track at George Washington High School, where he won state championships in high hurdles (setting a national record), low hurdles and the long jump. In the fall, McElhenny played football and was so talented the San Francisco 49ers pursued him with a contract right out of school.”

“It just came to a point where [Cohn] had been taking shots at a guy, Javon, who grew up homeless,” Kittle shared. “He grew up having to use cold water for showers. He had to go to a faucet, not in his house, for a shower. Stuff like that. He had an unreal upbringing and made it to the NFL.

“He got hurt. He had a knee thing, and he hasn’t been able to play to the level that he wants to play. He’s a fantastic player. And throughout the whole season last year, he’s on IR, and [Cohn] would tweet at him and just s—t on him. During the season, there’s nothing he can do, and he’d be like, ‘Oh hey, another week of Javon Kinlaw not playing’ or some s—t like that.”

“Samuel registered a 99.0 medium receiving depth grade this past season, while Kittle possessed an otherworldly 99.9 mark that same campaign,” wrote Bomani. “They each posted top-10 2021 WAR figures at their positions and will look to duplicate their 90.0-plus offensive grades from a year ago with new starting quarterback Trey Lance.”

“The 49ers’ top pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, EDGE Drake Jackson, probably isn’t going to be an every-down player just yet, and he might even be worked in slowly to the pass-rushing rotation anyway.

This likely points to the Niners starting fellow EDGE Samson Ebukam much of the way and with the hope he can surpass the 4.5 sacks he had a year ago.

But if Ebukam gets the lion’s share of starts opposite Bosa, another pass-rusher in a reserve role might be nearly as important....”