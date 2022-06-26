Golden Nuggets: Jimmy G to begin throwing again soon

“The expectation has been Garoppolo, who had the procedure on his right shoulder in March, will throw over the next few weeks after he’s been cleared, and that plan remains in place.”

“And something crazy could happen,” Kittle said. “I could be eating my words in two weeks, but the Niners have done every major contract – mine, Fred Warners’ – the week before the season started. So, my guess is within three weeks we’ll hear news of it. But I have no idea.”

“Training camp is the chance for Womack to shine. He’s been impressive so far, but he also hasn’t had much experience against San Francisco’s top receivers just yet.”

“We had a night game and we flew back, I think we got home at like 3:00 or 4:00 AM and we work out at like 12:00 the next day. He shows up, and you can do what you kind of wanna do on Mondays – lift, sweat a little bit, get all the kinks out,” Kittle said. “He got upset about something like they wanted him to do a little bit more, and he was like, ‘okay, watch what I can do.’ And he gets under the squat rack bar and he has 315 (pounds) on it, reps it for three. Puts a plate on, reps it for three. Puts a plate on, reps it for three. Gets up to like 615 or 650 or something like that, and the coach is like, ‘you don’t need to do that.’ And (Trent) looks at him and he goes, ‘for sure.’ Reps it for 10 times. 10 times over 600 pounds. I watched it live. 600 over 10 times … Racks it and goes, ‘I’m good, right?’ and he just walked out.”

“He peaked exactly when the 49ers needed him to, during a must-win game against the Texans, near the end of a season that looked all but lost. The 49ers squeezed into the playoffs in 2021 partly because Trey Lance displayed the intestinal fortitude of a winner in that game.”