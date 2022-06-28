Golden Nuggets: Training camp is less than 30 days away!

The 49ers are planning to allow Garoppolo to negotiate his contract with other teams ahead of any potential trade, Albert Breer of SI.com notes. Only two teams could even absorb Garoppolo’s contract without making other moves, and neither the Browns nor the Panthers would take the 49ers QB’s salary as is. Carolina is not planning to trade for Garoppolo.

“That momentum has carried into the offseason,” Wagoner continued, “where Jennings and quarterback Trey Lance have displayed an easy chemistry that has made Jennings one of Lance’s favorite red-zone targets. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings has had his best offseason since he entered the league, a good sign his role will only continue to grow in 2022.”

“Here’s a look at what we learned during the offseason program, what we know about some of the most important things the Niners face as camp approaches and some of the questions they still must answer before the season begins.”

“He hurts his non-throwing shoulder, his left shoulder, and Jacoby came in, led us to a win,” former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said. “... We go into Week 4, and I guess Jimmy was practicing and then decided not to play. And Jacoby played with no ligaments in his thumb, which you can’t do that as a quarterback. You can’t grip.

“And if it’s your left [shoulder for Garoppolo], a lot of guys got mad about it. I’m not going to lie—I got mad about it. I sacrifice my body all day long. I was taking shots for this, numbing up that, ribs, broken ribs, shoulders, Grade 3, hanging on by limps just to play, and I can understand why Marty thinks like that.”

“New additions and some familiar names have San Francisco’s pass defense in line to take a significant jump this year, and Pro Football Focus ranked them No. 16 in the NFL, near the top of its “ascending units” tier.”

“Instead of going player-by-player, we’re rolling through each spot on the offensive line and how it looks going into camp:”