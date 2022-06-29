Golden Nuggets: Can you feel the optimism?

“Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network doesn’t believe the situation is as dire as some have insinuated.”

“If you’re Carolina, and if you’re Seattle, I can’t imagine that you’re thinking, ‘All we need is Jimmy Garoppolo and we can compete for a Super Bowl.’ I don’t think that that’s the case. So those are reasons why those teams might just take a full-on pass and go, ‘Hey we’ll address the quarterback situation next year.’ Kind of like the how the 49ers were back in 2017.”

“Where McLaurin’s deal could help inform what Samuel’s deal may look like is not in the financials, but in the length.”

“Skule spent the entire 2021 campaign on injured reserve after suffering the offseason knee injury, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into 2022. Per Barrows, the 2019 sixth-round pick will compete for the top backup tackle spot with Colton McKivitz and Jaylon Moore.”

“Everyone in San Francisco was saying, ‘Man, this guy is the truth,’” Acho said. “... ‘We have the entire foundation in place. All of the building blocks have been set. We’re just putting a crown on top, adding the athletic ability, the deep ball, and this guy who knows how to win, and putting him in a place to be dominant.”

“It’s hard to overstate Fred Warner’s effect on the 49ers’ defense in their run to the NFC championship in 2021,” wrote Galina. “Amid replacement-level cornerback and safety play at times, Warner’s gravitas over the middle of the field allowed the team to play a high percentage of zone coverage to protect its outside cornerbacks. His elite run-stopping ability was on display against the Packers in the divisional round, too.”

“Savvy cover skills to recognize and anticipate routes. Understands what’s coming and has good ball skills.”