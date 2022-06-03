49ers fans will forever remember Frank Gore as the heart and soul of the team. As a player, he displayed every possible trait that endears a member of a team to a fanbase. As a person, he displayed even more. How soon will he add to that legacy in the front office?

We know Gore wants to continue his football career because he told Bally Sports back in April. “I’m also going to sit down with my agent to talk about me working in the front office. I love evaluating talent, and I love ball,” Gore said. “And they know that I know football players — what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”

Maintaining a pipeline of great coaches and evaluators is one of the most overlooked responsibilities of any organization. Everyone knows that general managers keep a list of possible replacement players in their office, but the best organizations do the same with front office positions as well.

In the Kyle Shanahan era, the 49ers have handled turnover relatively well. For example, the transition from Robert Saleh to DeMeco Ryans was seamless, and you can easily argue Ryans was actually a better fit than his predecessor.

The front office has continued to do well in the draft despite the departure of Martin Mayhew to Detroit. The team’s ability to continue to change the tires on a moving car is going to be tested more than ever this year, however after nine new assistant coaching hires and 14 new coaching titles.

Given all the turnover they’ve seen so far, and that more is likely to come, the team should add Gore to the front office as soon as possible.

“Frank is somebody I’ve always stayed close with, even after he left for Indy,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in April. “I would love to have Frank help us. I know his passion for the game, his eye for talent.”

The one thing that eluded Frank Gore on the football field was a Lombardi Trophy. The sooner he joins the 49ers, the sooner he can fill the only remaining hole on his football resume.

