Golden Nuggets: A sweaty salute to Alex Mack

“Per Field Yates of ESPN, Mack restructured his deal to drop his base salary by roughly $4 million this season and about $2 million next season. In return, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the 49ers essentially cut him $500,000 check as something of a retirement gift (and incentive to delay his decision).”

“Quarterback Trey Lance’s best pass during Wednesday’s practice was a deep sideline rope that whizzed over cornerback Ambry Thomas’ outstretched right arm and was cradled by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before free safety Jimmie Ward could arrive.

“He’s zipping it past us a lot,” San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said after the 85-minute practice. “He’s making it tough on us.”

Lance’s second-best throw? That was probably another laser, this one over the deep middle, that found tight end Ross Dwelley, despite sticky coverage by strong safety Talanoa Hufanga.”

“Tomlinson is the only running back, other than Gore and Peterson, among the league’s top 12 all-time rushers who even played in a game after 2005. And only four among the top 16 all-time rushers played a game since the 2009 season started.”

“Word that the 49ers signed second-round pick Drake Jackson came from Jackson’s agent on Thursday and the 49ers formally announced the agreement a few hours later.

They also announced that they signed the eight other players in the class. All nine picks signed four-year contracts with the Niners.

