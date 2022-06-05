Golden Nuggets: 49ers centering their focus on center

“But Garoppolo’s recent shoulder surgery, as well as his injury history, is a far greater concern for some within the organization. The Panthers want no part of his $26.9 million salary, and the 49ers haven’t shown a willingness to take to carry those payments in a trade.”

“Lance tends to throw a football the way one would throw a fastball. After he releases the ball, he snaps his wrist down so both his palm and thumb point to the grass, then he whips his arm across his body. This is how he generates spin.

But throwing a tight spiral is more like throwing a screwball than throwing a fastball. After a quarterback releases a football, he is supposed to pronate his hand so that his thumb points down, his pinky points up and his palm is perpendicular to the ground pointing away from his body. This generates more spin and the best spiral possible. This is how a quarterback is supposed to finish throws.

Lance doesn’t really finish his throws the way best spiral-throwers in the world do. He muscles his throws with his arm. He lacks an elegant wrist flick at the end.”

“[Billy] Price was a first-round pick of the Bengals out of Ohio State just four years ago. His performance in Cincinnati was so lackluster though that he didn’t make it through his rookie contract with the club. Price spent last season with the Giants where he had his best season as a pro, even though that bar hadn’t been set very high. The 49ers would likely exhaust all internal options first before adding a player like Price. At this point though he’s probably the second-best free agent behind Tretter.”

“Trey as a young player actually is processing as well as anybody,” Young said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He can understand what’s happening, and he can get to the opening. He can figure out who it is. And that’s a real talent. It’s not easy, and that’s just not given – there’s a real skill there. I have 100 percent confidence that Trey will figure out where to throw it. The challenge for Trey is once he knows, then how to deliver it, and that’s another great talent that you have to have and develop.”

Available free agent centers include NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, former Broncos and Panthers center Matt Paradis, former Bengals starting center Trey Hopkins, and former Texans lineman Nick Martin. Lynch may mean what he says and Brendel may be their man in the middle, but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 49ers act on some of the available experience out there on the market.

“My most memorable interaction came during a one-on-one interview near the end of Gore’s final season with the 49ers, when it was clear the front office wouldn’t make a strong push to bring back the franchise’s rushing leader who was en route to rushing for 1,106 yards (it remains the 49ers’ last 1,000-yard season).

Gore didn’t sound mad as we talked. But he was clearly hurt. I don’t mean to imply we were tight. In fact, I’m fairly certain Gore didn’t know my name, or whether I knew a football from a frying pan. But he asked me a poignant question near the end of the interview that made me particularly pleased he flourished, deep into his 30s, after leaving the 49ers.

“Why do you think they don’t want me back?”