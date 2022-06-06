Golden Nuggets: Back at it with OTAs

“Things look pretty messy, especially with Garoppolo’s situation, but it seems like the writing is on the wall for how this will eventually play out.”

“Still, [NFL.com’s Adam] Schein is looking towards Bosa to finally make the mark as the best defender in the league this season:

“As an Associated Press voter, I had Bosa as a first-team All-Pro last season. The man racked up 15.5 sacks during the regular season, and then added four more in three postseason games. He’s the best all-around player on a loaded team that features transcendent talents like Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel. Bosa sacks the quarterback, stops the run and generally strikes fear in the hearts of offensive linemen and offensive coordinators.”

“It might not be sustainable for the long run, but Greenlaw should be viewed as a vital commodity for the Niners in 2022 even if they have something of a top-heavy stockpile of starting-caliber linebackers.”

“[CB Channing] Stribling has since returned to the lineup, and added a league-best fifth interception. He’s as close to a lock-down corner as the USFL has.

He’s also put in the work to have this opportunity. Undrafted in 2017, Stribling spent time on five different NFL rosters before spells in the AAF, XFL and CFL. He might be able to parlay this USFL performance into another cup of coffee in an NFL camp, though.”