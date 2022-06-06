The San Francisco 49ers opted to limit the awkwardness at their offseason minicamp this week by giving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo an excused absence, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Garoppolo, of course, is continuing to rehab his offseason shoulder surgery. In contrast, the 49ers continue looking to trade their longtime starter to clear the way for former third overall pick Trey Lance.

Usually, Garoppolo would have to be in attendance or could face severe fines from the team. However, with everyone in and out of the organization expecting Garoppolo to be wearing a different uniform this season, the Niners made the easy decision to let him stay home. Pelissero also noted that Garoppolo has been rehabbing away from team facilities anyway.

Without Garoppolo at practice, Lance will be able to take 100% of the first-team reps without any question of whether Jimmy G needs to get some snaps of his own.

May we be one day closer to the 49ers finding a trade partner for Jimmy G so the Trey Lance era can officially begin.