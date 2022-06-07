Afternoon roundup: Notable quotes from 49ers mandatory minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers mandatory minicamp is underway and with it came a slew of media availability for several of the team’s most prominent players. Of course, the biggest news of the day came not from something someone said, but from what someone did. Deebo Samuel arrived and participated in some team activities.

After a tumultuous offseason and trade request, the faithful have to be happy to see Samuel participating in team activities, particularly as the Seattle Seahawks are not as lucky with D.K. Metcalf.

Deebo Samuel doing side field work at the start of practice, but here’s Trent Williams back in action pic.twitter.com/DXhadedIRR — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) June 7, 2022

49ers quarterback Trey Lance obviously stands to benefit from Samuel staying in a Niners uniform. When he was asked about Deebo’s presence, the second-year pro talked about how valuable it is to have Samuel around the team and suggested that he has talked to Deebo throughout the offseason.

“Deebo’s a guy you love to have in the locker room... I talk to Deebo a ton, even when he’s not here. It’s obviously good to have him back. Just his vibe on the field, his energy. I don’t think he’s gonna practice this week, but even just having him around the receiver room. A lot of the new guys haven’t met him, the rookies especially... I think it’s awesome for those guys to get together, get to know each other, spend some time together on and off the field. But I mean him, Trent [Williams], and [Nick] Bosa when they’re in the building it’s a little bit different.” -Trey Lance

Lance received some high praise of his own from several players. Offseason acquisition Charvarius Ward probably had the most complimentary quote of the day. Ward, of course, saw Patrick Mahomes up close during his time in Kansas City and was asked how Lance compares to the 2018 MVP.

“Patrick [Mahomes]? Both of them are gonna be great quarterbacks. They’re light-skinned great quarterbacks.”

Ward also highlighted Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk as wide receivers who have really impressed him in practice. Ward went as far as to say he could see Aiyuk being the team’s top wide receiver if he put everything together.

49ers star left tackle Trent Williams shared a pair of interesting tidbits in his media availability. Williams, who signed a record-setting extension with the 49ers last offseason, said he has given Samuel some advice this offseason on dealing with the situation when the star receiver has asked him.

“This is his [Deebo Samuel’s] business. This is his dream. This is his career. I’m definitely not the one to overstep and offer advice. If he asks me for some, which he has, and we’ve had good quality talks. I think that he’s grabbing the situation by the horns now and showing how mature he is by showing up. I think that goes a long way.” -Trent Williams

Williams was also asked about 2021 second-round pick Aaron Banks, who is the clear favorite to start for the 49ers at left guard this season after Laken Tomlinson’s departure in free agency. Banks had a disappointing rookie year, struggling with injuries and failing to crack the starting lineup. However, Williams had some huge compliments of the way Banks has improved this offseason.