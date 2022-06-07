Golden Nuggets: Bring on Minicamp!

“That’s no surprise given that Garoppolo discernibly cannot throw a football and forcing him to come to minicamp as an uncomfortable spectator to the Trey Lance show seems in no one’s best interest.”

“A reminder: As a rookie with the Colts in 1998, Peyton Manning threw 3, 3, 2 and 3 interceptions in his first four games. After four games, he’d thrown three touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The world survived. Remember that, Niner fans.”

“The second-year safety only logged three NFL starts his rookie season but is already taking first-team snaps alongside veteran safety Jimmie Ward during organized team activities. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has noticed a heightened confidence in Hufanga, who spent the offseason working with long-time mentor Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.”

“While the reigning division champs shore up the interior of their defensive line, the 49ers have three gaping holes on the interior of their offensive line. San Francisco will spend the rest of this offseason trying to find a starting center and two starting guards.”