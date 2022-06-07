Deebo Samuel expected to attend mandatory minicamp

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday. Now, whether Deebo participates is a whole other story.

If Samuel were to miss due to an unexcused absence, he’d be fined $15,980 the first day, $31,961 the second day, and $47,936 the first day. That’s an expensive three-day stretch.

It’s more likely that Samuel doesn’t participate while the situation between him and the team mends, as both sides continue to work on an extension.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes Samuel’s trade request still hangs out there, and there hasn’t been any tangible progress on the contract front, even though the 49ers have projected optimism.

Other reports have mentioned Nick Bosa will be in attendance. Much like Samuel, Bosa is unexpected to participate during practice. Aaron Donald just received a three-year deal basically worth $95 million. He became the first non-quarterback to get over $30 million annually. My guess is Bosa will be the next player.

Last week, Kyle Shanahan said he expects all players to be in attendance. Fred Warner and Trent Williams were among the notable names missing. They all should be present today. Everyone should, except for Jimmy Garoppolo.