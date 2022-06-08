Only ten quarters into his professional career, there’s one thing we can definitively say Trey Lance is better at than Jimmy Garoppolo: press conferences. After practice, Lance spoke with the media yesterday and tried to quiet some of the chatter about his throwing motion.

“Just cleaning stuff up, using my lower half...I know everyone talks about the throwing motion and your slow-mo videos and all that, but it wasn’t as much as you guys think. I know everyone has their opinion on it, but for me, it’s about getting the ball out, accuracy. Like I said, it’s a lot different working down there or working away from the building because you’re working primarily as a thrower, not necessarily as a quarterback. So there’s little things that you change when you get back here just from a timing standpoint, from an eye standpoint, little things like that, but no major changes for me.”

These are not the boring, word-salad answers that are used by so many quarterbacks around the league. Trey doesn’t mind answering direct questions about his game or what he’s working on. For example, this answer when asked about throwing a tight spiral.

“It’s great when it spins. For me, like I changed my grip a little bit, obviously, like I said, coming off the finger last time I talked to you guys. So it’s just getting back to reps. Sitting there, spinning the football to myself, but no, it’s not like— if I’m throwing to a good spot, I’m throwing to a good spot. I know the receivers would love to catch it and I love when it comes out great, but it’s football.”

Moreover, Lance isn’t concerned about shortening his throwing motion at all.

“I don’t feel like it slows me down when I get the ball, everyone throws different. And I know everyone talks about, ‘ah, man, it gets below...’ I don’t want to get into the details of it too much, but for me, no, it’s not really something that I worry about as long as I’m playing on time.”

Many talking heads (myself included) have assumed that Lance will need to shorten his delivery to prevent defensive backs jumping his throws, batted passes at the line of scrimmage, or potential fumbles in muddy pockets. At least for now, it seems like Lance, and by extension, the 49ers, aren’t worried about that.

Make sure you follow the Niners Nation Podcast Network now! Our daily 49ers in Five podcast gives you the latest news, the most interesting press conference and radio interview clips, and everything else that you need to know - all in less time than it takes to finish your morning coffee.