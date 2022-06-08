Golden Nuggets: Jauan Jennings is currently crushing it at minicamp

“We haven’t been doing [contract negotiations] yet with Nick, just that’s how both sides are going at it now,” Shanahan said. “Not too concerned with it. I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time.”

“The 2021 All-Pro’s situation has confused many, given his excellent relationship with Kyle Shanahan and what seemed like a desire by the 49ers to pay him. Neither side has clarified the core issues, but it’s reached a point, with the draft in the rearview, where Samuel’s leverage is minimal.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Trey Lance spoke with reporters after the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Here is everything they had to say.”

“That said, Lance has been solid. It’s tough to make much more of it than that, but there have been very few plays that leave you scratching your head or thinking, “this kid doesn’t have it.” That hasn’t been the case. He looks like the starting quarterback of the team.”

“Quarterback Trey Lance had the sharpest practice of the three sessions that have been open to reporters. His highlights included a seven-on-seven sequence in the red zone in which he connected on three of four attempts, each of the completions resulting in touchdowns.”

“Like I said, it’s a lot different working down there, or working away from the building because you’re working primarily as a thrower, not necessarily as a quarterback. So there’s little things that you change when you get back here, just from a timing standpoint, from an eyes standpoint, little things like that. But it wasn’t no major changes for me.”

“Jauan kind of surprised me a little bit,” Ward admitted. “He got a lot more talent than I thought he had. He’s a great route-runner. And we all know Aiyuk, he can be receiver No. 1 once he puts his mind [to it], and puts everything together. He’s going to be a great receiver in this league even though we got Deebo Samuel. Once he comes back, and George Kittle, once all those guys come back, the offense, they going to do their thing, I’m pretty sure.”

“[Drake Jackson] matched up multiple times with offensive tackle Sam Schlueter during 11 on 11s and never beat him. Each rep, Jackson struggled to disengage and turn the corner, as opposed to Turay, who was in the backfield all morning. I expected to see Jackson beat Schlueter at least once considering Schlueter probably won’t make the team. Too soon to panic about Jackson, though. We’ll see if he improves as the offseason progresses, as he’s extemely young.”

“That’s why [Danny Gray]’s out this week, and will most likely be out next week,” Shanahan said.”

“Shanahan indicated the belief in Brendel is a reason the team isn’t ready to sign a veteran from the free-agent market. Former Cleveland center JC Tretter, who has 90 career starts, headlines the list of outside options.”

“I got to spend a lot of time with Jake [Brendel],” Lance said. “Obviously, I took all my reps pretty much with Jake, and Jimmy [Garoppolo] was with Alex [Mack] last year. Obviously, you know [it was] sad [because] I wanted to play with Alex for sure, but super excited about Jake. His athletic ability, I think, is one thing that stands out about him.”

“You see him on film against Alabama, he’s blocking their players,” [Mercer head coach Drew] Cronic said. “I thought he was a lot better player than the kid that (the Patriots) took in the first round from Chattanooga (Cole Strange), but that’s just me.”