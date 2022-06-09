Golden Nuggets: Trey Lance, Drake Jackson impressing in minicamp

“I feel like I’ve seen improvement on the field, as far as his performance,” Juszczyk said. “We’ve seen a lot of big plays out there. And as a leader, I just feel like he’s stepped up.”

“We want to get a look at Sam Darnold in Ben McAdoo’s offense. We want to get a look at Matt Corral, how he comes along coming from a simplistic college offense, then we’re gonna reassess after we’re done with the offseason program,” Breer said describing the Panthers’ mindset. “So that’s why I’m saying in about a week and a half Carolina, Seattle, those teams I think are going to have probably a better idea overall of where they are at quarterback. And that’s when I think those talks resume .. whether it’s San Francisco and Carolina, Cleveland and Carolina, Seattle and San Francisco – whatever it is … I think some of those talks get rekindled at the end of next week.”

“Brendel’s veteran profile, athletic ability, and familiarity with not only the offense, but also Trey Lance, make him an intriguing favorite to win the center job as of now.”

“San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider spoke with reporters after Wednesday’s practice during the team’s mandatory minicamp. Here is everything they had to say.”

“Ebukam and Jackson could find themselves competing for snaps this season. Ebukam says Jackson is already giving him some stiff competition, which should make both players better in the long run.

“I’ve been seeing him run all the drills, and I’m just like, ‘Man, he’s athletic, he’s big,’” Ebukam said. “He’s got young legs, so he’s able to keep going all day. Me seeing him doing that, I’m just like, oh yeah, I’ve got somebody who can push me. So he’s pushing me. He’s going to push others as well.”

“[Trey Lance] completed 10 of 15 pass attempts while playing without Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Elijah Mitchell, Trent Williams, Daniel Brunskill and Mike McGlinchey. Also threw two long touchdown passes — one up the left sideline to Ray Ray McCloud who beat Ambry Thomas (more on him in a minute). The pass wobbled, but it was accurate and the receiver caught it, so who cares? Jimmy Garoppolo never even would have attempted this throw, let alone completed it. The second deep touchdown pass was a perfect spiral down the middle of the field to Jordan Matthews who ran a post. This was another pass Garoppolo wouldn’t have completed in a million years. But the interception certainly was one Garoppolo would have thrown. On that play, Lance was under pressure, he forced a pass over the middle to KeeSean Johnson, and safety Leon O’Neal Jr. simply beat the receiver to the catch point. Had Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk been the target, the pass might have been completed, but they didn’t practice. Through four practices in front of the media this offseason, Lance has completed 50 of 67 passes (74.6 percent), and has thrown 6 touchdown passes and 2 picks. He’s ready. The 49ers don’t need Garoppolo anymore. They should cut him before training camp.”

“And from everything we’ve been hearing from these players, he’s been awesome this offseason. He’s been leading sessions, and he’s been the guy.”

“The 49ers might also consider Daniel Brunskill, who started eight games for them at center in 2020, for the position come training camp. But Brendel is the early leader in the post-Mack world, so it’s time to examine four key components of the 49ers’ ongoing process in yet another transitionary phase at center.”

“I was confused,” Bosa said. “I thought we drafted an inside linebacker, and I was like, ‘We’ve got plenty of those.’ And then they started showing highlights and I was like, ‘All right, I see why we did that.’

“Lance continued to speak with Young through team events. In addition, the two exchanged phone numbers. Through that continued communication, Young feels he understands Lance’s strengths and what he still needs to improve.”

“I don’t know,” Bosa said. “I’ve just been focusing on getting better. I’ll let my agent worry about that.”