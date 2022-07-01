Golden Nuggets: Officially in the same month as training camp

“The Niners appear set to eventually bid farewell to Dee Ford and end his injury-plagued tenure with the team. However, following the additions they made this offseason and with Arik Armstead able to play off the edge as well as on the interior, the Niners’ group of outside pass rushers might be the deepest they have had under Lynch and Shanahan.”

“He’s right around four months post-surgery, which for most kinds of shoulder surgeries that quarterbacks get, you’ll start throwing,” [Dr. Nirav] Pandya said. “But it’s very slow progress. You’re kind of starting out with low repetition, low velocity, low distance over four-to-five weeks, increasing the number of reps and how hard you’re throwing. So I think, number one in the first several weeks of returning to throw, you’re looking at: is he developing soreness? Are his mechanics different, and what does his accuracy look like, particularly if he can get into scrimmages? And then the tough thing is that there’s throwing, and then there’s contact. And that contact comes more at six months typically with these injuries. So, number one they have to make sure he can complete the throwing program, and number two can he take contact?”

“When the 49ers went back and looked at the film from last season, I don’t think they realized how well Jimmy Garoppolo played until they watched the film,” Schefter said. “And I think he would have been traded by now if he didn’t have the shoulder surgery in March. There were teams legitimately interested.”

“After a strange start to the 2021 season, Aiyuk seems like a strong candidate for a breakout performance this year. The talent is certainly there, and the opportunities should come his way as well. Now that he has grown from the teaching moments Kyle Shanahan wanted him to have early last season, there might be little standing in the way of Aiyuk putting up a 1,000-yard performannce in 2022. Aiyuk finished with 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, and that was after putting up just 141 yards in his first six games.”

“The young running back [Jordan Mason] already has the attention of his position coach Anthony Lynn, who believes Mason will turn heads even more once the pads go on in training camp. The Yellowjacket ball carrier is likely to get quite a few reps during training camp with the club knowing what they have in its veterans — Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon.”

“There were reports at the time, and have been since, that [head coach] Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall with the intention of taking Jones before changing their mind somewhere along the process,” wrote Monson. “If there is any truth to that, they would flip the pick based on new information. Jones posted an 80.4 PFF grade as a rookie, by far the best of the first-year passers. He showed he can execute an offense in the NFL effectively and efficiently and likely would have looked even better in the 49ers’ system. Trey Lance couldn’t take the job from Jimmy Garoppolo in his first year, but Jones would have on merit.”

“Lance draws engagement. In fact, he — along with Jimmy Garoppolo, of course — moves the needle far more significantly than any other 49ers player since I started covering the team in 2017. And since clicks are currency for some, people are indeed incentivized to force his name into the news cycle.”